Gang member found guilty in Shafter shooting

A Kern County jury convicted a man in a gang-related attempted murder case Wednesday, according to a Kern County DA's Office news release.
Sergio Acosta Jr. was found guilty of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and active participation in a criminal street gang, according to the news release. The jury also found true several gang allegations, firearm allegations and a great bodily injury allegation in the 2020 shooting.
The release notes that Acosta and another member of a Shafter-based criminal street gang walked by the victim’s residence on Oct. 17, 2020, when Acosta fired six rounds at the victim, striking him in the lower back and the left leg. The victim survived the shooting.
After an investigation by the Shafter Police Department, Acosta ultimately admitted to committing the shooting at the direction of his gang, according to the release.
Acosta is facing a potential sentence of up to 33 years in prison on Sept. 9, when he is due back in court for his sentencing.