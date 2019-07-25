The Bakersfield Police Department was looking for a gang member in Planz Park who fled from officers Thursday afternoon.
Deon Hodge, 26, is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for allegations of felony evading, weapons violations, resisting arrest causing injury and gang participation.
At approximately 11:21 a.m., BPD officers attempted to stop Hodge in his car. He allegedly led police on a vehicle pursuit and then fled on foot in the Planz Park area. BPD officers conducted a yard-to-yard search in that area for Hodge but were unsuccessful.
Two BPD vehicles were involved in a traffic collision during the initial pursuit of Hodge. Two officers suffered minor injuries and are now at home recovering.
BPD described Hodge as 5 foot 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Polo shirt, blue jeans and was missing a shoe.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
