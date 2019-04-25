It's five against five in a game that can be described as Capture the Flag. Students from Kern High School District strategize and work together with their teammates to take down their opponents.
Participants need to have at least a 2.0 grade point average, dedicate about two hours of hard work during practices and demonstrate good sportsmanship at all times. Basically what is required of any student-athlete, said North High School eSports coach Justin Smith.
What is unique with this sport — eSports — is teams are playing the online game League of Legends, and their opponents are monsters that are controlled by students.
The eSports season comes to a close this Saturday during the second annual KHSD League Final eSports Tournament at North High School. More than 150 student-athletes from several KHSD schools will compete in the largest eSports event in Kern County history.
The competition will begin at 10 a.m., and the final varsity matchup will be at 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
The district began eSports last year at five schools and 80 students participated. Smith said it was such a huge success that KHSD decided to expand it, and today 16 schools and 250 students are involved. It has become the largest high school district-run eSports program in California, Smith said.
"Many kids would just go home and play video games and do nothing else," he said. "We have great resources, and we thought we could use the computers available in our schools and install some games on them and that's how we got started."
Students are divided into one of three levels: varsity, junior varsity and frosh/soph. At North High, 30 players dedicate about two hours during each practice after school, Smith said. They brainstorm winning strategies, find the other teams' weaknesses and play a few rounds of the game.
On match days, students face off against one of the 15 other schools that participate in eSports. The objective is to destroy the other team's base, and the team that wins two out of three games is declared the winner. Each round takes about 35 to 40 minutes to complete.
"If you practice and work together, you win," Smith said. "You have to have teamwork."
At other schools, such as Tierra Del Sol Continuation High School, the team is smaller — 10 total members — and many do not have access to computers at home, so they learned to play throughout the season.
"Our highest level player is at level 57, while other teams have their lowest person at 80. Some even are at level 200," said Tierra Del Sol coach Tayci Stallings.
Being on the team has perks that go beyond playing video games after school. Since students have to maintain a 2.0 GPA, many have seen their grades improve.
"In the third week of the season, 12 of my kids didn’t make grades," Smith said. "The next day in practice, kids were bringing in their homework. Teachers were calling me and telling me their grades went up, and 11 of those 12 kids were eligible to play."
It also gives students the opportunity to meet new friends. Most importantly, it gives them a sense of belonging.
"eSports has been a great opportunity to reach out to many students who wanted to be involved in school but weren’t athletic or didn’t have any other school programs that appealed to them," Smith said. "We were able to bring out these students' competitive nature and make them part of a team that played for their school against other KHSD schools."
During Saturday's tournament, all of the hard work and preparation will lead to one champion. Teams are currently divided into two leagues and ranked one through eight.
Highland High School coach Tony Raddatz, whose team is the No. 1 seed in the second league, said players have their "work cut out" for them this weekend.
"We will still face stiff competition especially from North, Ridgeview and Bakersfield High if we are to win," he said.
However the tournament turns out, the end goal is to build KHSD eSports into an official sport and have as many schools and student-athletes involved.
And for people who say online gaming does not qualify as an actual sport, Smith has a simple message for them: "Just because you’re not sweating doesn’t mean it’s not a sport."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.