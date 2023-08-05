Anna East, an award-winning educator from Montana, started her talk Saturday morning by telling the audience she’s been to all 50 states. But a two-hour Uber ride: that’s a prize, she said, saved exclusively for California.
“It was $200 plus tip,” East said, citing airline delays that caused her to take an Uber from Los Angeles to Bakersfield. “Could’ve been worse.”
East, along with nine other award-winning educators from across the nation — who did whatever it took to arrive on time — delivered presentations and led workshops Saturday for new and somewhat new teachers entering Kern County classrooms this fall.
As the start of the school year looms and educators polish up their lesson plans, staff with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools thought it prudent to offer a few lessons of their own.
“New educators are thrown into such a pool of uncertainty that they have gone to school but may not have a sense of what it's going to be like in the classroom,” East said.
With the help of the nationally based SPARK Teaching Group, administrators and education experts held the New Educator Summit at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center. The day was geared toward new teachers, offering them tools and tips from award-winning educators.
“It’s something we’ve been dreaming of doing for a long time,” said Malaika Bryant, a coordinator with KCSOS, adding last year's summit was over Zoom.
But it’s also for teachers to enter into the new school year with a jump-start, taking with them tools offered by a variety of guest speakers and instructors who led the day in different courses, ranging from classroom management to self-care and other topics current Kern teachers recommended.
Monica Washington, an award-winning teacher inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame in 2023, used her speech to dispel myths that new teachers are told they need to follow.
"We have to give ourselves grace," she said. "We're good at giving other people grace, but we're so terrible at giving ourselves grace."
Many agreed that classroom management was the most sought-after lesson, based on surveys sent out across the districts. The old guard of teachers may know this as discipline, whereas newer, more contemporary-minded educators say it’s more than that; it’s about learning to connect with students in a way that garners respect without the proverbial iron fist.
“It’s another way of saying, ‘How do you get the kids to do what you want, how do you help them feel positive about their learning,’” East said. “You can call it discipline if you want, but we like to think of it as a more positive approach than that.”
While it sounds nice in theory, teachers agree it's one of the most difficult to learn in practice.
“I think it’s about exchanging respect, and being strict but fair,” said Marcus Epps, a first-year 7th and 8th grade math teacher at Panama-Buena Vista. “But in the end I just want to have a good relationship with my students and have them prepared when they go out into the world.”
Of the 10,000 teachers in Kern County, about a third are new or relatively new, Bryant said, adding that it’s the result of a “retirement tsunami.” She and others were adamant about giving the 100 or so teachers who attended a feeling of belonging, while also equipping them with the latest practices.
“Our job is really to help retain teachers,” Celia York, the coordinator of educator development at KCSOS. “There’s a shortage as it is, so once you get teachers in, you want to make sure they’re well equipped as much as possible to stay in the classroom.”
In a space that had the dressings of a gala meets TED Talk, educators present seemed excited to return to the other side of the desk for a day.
“I came to just get as much information as I can and just take it back to the classroom and have a great year,” Epps said.