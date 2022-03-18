GAF, Shafter host ribbon-cutting for expanded learning area

GAF, the city of Shafter and the Project for Public Spaces hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the Shafter Learning Center’s new expanded learning area.
The state-of-the-art expansion will allow the Learning Center to continue to provide important resources to community members, according to a news release from GAF. The Learning Center shares a building with the Shafter branch of the Kern County Library and hosts educational classes.
The new facility is located at the Shafter Learning Center at 236 James St. in Shafter.