An around-the-clock closure for G Street between 23rd and 24th streets is planned for Friday.
The closure will take place following the re-opening of F Street and will last through Feb. 1. Motorists are encouraged to use F or H streets to get around the closure. Both 23rd and 24th streets will be open while work is under way.
In addition, Beech Street on the north side of 24th Street will also be closed starting tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. and will end on Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.
The closures are needed for drainage work as part of the 24th Street Improvement Project.
