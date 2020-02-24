The funeral for Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa, a Delano native who died in the line of duty last week, will be held Tuesday at St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Parish and North Kern Cemetery in Delano.
The service is scheduled for 10 a.m. and, following Mass, Figueroa will be laid to rest at the cemetery. A series of road closures will be in effect near the church, in the vicinity of 10th Avenue and Lexington Street, and cemetery, on the corner of Garces Highway and Albany Street, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For the church services, personnel from the city of Porterville and Figueroa’s immediate family will park on Lexington Street between 9th and 10th avenues.
All visitors and first responders will park in three separate areas: 10th Avenue between Kensington and Lexington streets facing eastbound; 10th Avenue between Madison and Lexington streets, facing westbound; Lexington Street between 10th and 11th avenues, facing northbound.
Law enforcement will be in all areas directing drivers for the church service parking, funeral procession and graveside service.
A large crowd is expected to honor the 35-year-old Figueroa, who was killed along with firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, while fighting a fire that broke out about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Porterville Library.
The library was open to the public when the massive fire started and the Porterville Police Department said the fire was intentionally set by the two 13-year-old Porterville boys, who have since been charged with murder.
Smoke could be seen miles away coming out of the library, which was built in 1953 and for years has been a popular place for youths to visit. Other fire crews, including from the Fresno County Fire Department, arrived later to provide assistance in the fire.
