Fundraiser will provide new books for young Owens Primary students

The Mt. Vernon location of dd's DISCOUNTS will hold a fundraiser to provide books for Bessie Owens Primary students.
All donations at the store's location at 2693 Mt. Vernon Ave. from July 31 to Aug. 22 will go help purchase new books for students who attend the elementary school. The books will come from First Book, a national nonprofit aimed at bringing books into the homes of low-income families.
According to California Department of Education data, 97 percent of students at Owens Primary qualify as socioeconomically disadvantaged. This program aims to give kindergartners and transitional kindergartners their first book. Customers can donate directly at registers.