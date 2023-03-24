 Skip to main content
Fun on the red carpet: Students display work at Kern High Film Festival

Young actors and filmmakers lit up the red carpet Thursday night for the Kern High Film Festival and awards show.

The Career and Technical Education Center became a replica of Oscars night and the site for an entertaining night of 17 films, the work of 90 Kern High School District video production students from various schools and programs.

