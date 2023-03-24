Fun on the red carpet: Students display work at Kern High Film Festival

Young actors and filmmakers lit up the red carpet Thursday night for the Kern High Film Festival and awards show.
The Career and Technical Education Center became a replica of Oscars night and the site for an entertaining night of 17 films, the work of 90 Kern High School District video production students from various schools and programs.
The red carpet also included video reporters from KHSD schools who interviewed the stars of the event.
The film festival was the culmination of the students’ work, said Antonio Garcia, a video production teacher at South High.
“They don’t get a lot of pub. They don’t get a lot of press because this is a sports-driven town,” Garcia said. “So anytime they can come out and show what they do, which encompasses all the fantastic art pieces, whether it’s writing, camera work or whatever, it allows them to put on display their talents for everyone to see.”
Garcia was one of the first instructors to guide students in the film competition that started 10 years ago. Previously, the students had 24 hours to produce a 5-minute film.
This year, they had 12 hours.
They were also given three requirements: The movie had to include a library book, a library aide who gets dumped by a significant other, and the line, “This isn’t a joke, so get serious.”
The teams of five students each developed stories around those requirements and were judged on creativity, acting and cinematography, among other areas. Lisa Krch, a CTEC video production instructor, was highly instrumental in finding judges who have experience in film and production, Garcia said.
“It was very stressful, but fun and lots of good experiences,” said Jordan Vickers, a Stockdale High senior whose film won the best costume award. His team’s film, “The Next Story,” took third place.
Vickers, who wore a gold blazer and large sunglasses, is enrolled in the digital cinematography program at CTEC, an evening class.
“I’ve learned so much,” he said. “I learned that when you commit to something you really have to put in the extra hours.”
Garcia said he remembered freshmen who asked about the program and wanted to compete in the 2019-20 school year. Those freshmen are now seniors and he was excited to see them participate in the red-carpet experience.
“It’s something I’ve never done before,” said a Roberto Calvillo, a South High senior who was an actor in the film, “Rise of Evil.” “It’s about a book that corrupts anyone who is reading it. I play the person who got corrupt. It’s kind of like romantic, a thriller and a tiny bit of horror.”
Aaron Perlman, the morning anchor and weathercaster for Eyewitness News, served as the event’s emcee.
Lily Grigsby of Frontier High won the award for Best Actress and Evan Vega collected the trophy for Best Actor.
East High’s “Not In Jest” won for Best Film, and Liberty’s “Julia’s Book” came in second.