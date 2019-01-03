Retired state Sen. Jean Fuller has joined the board of directors of Tejon Ranch Co., the real estate development and agribusiness company based in Lebec.
The Bakersfield Republican became a director on Jan. 1 following a vote of the board. She said in a statement she shares the company’s values and its vision.
“Tejon Ranch is a rare treasure in California,” she stated in a news release. “I look forward to joining with other board members to guide the company as it unlocks that treasure for the benefit of the community, California and Tejon stockholders.”
Tejon Ranch President and CEO Gregory S. Bielli said in the news release Fuller comes with outstanding credentials.
“Not only does she have a reputation as a problem-solver who was able to work both sides of the aisle,” he stated, “her extensive legislative experience touched many of the issues we deal with daily.”
The company listed the committees in which Fuller served as vice chairwoman during her time in the Senate: Senate Rules, Budget, Energy, Utilities and Communications, Natural Resources and Water, Environmental Quality and Governance and Finance.
Fuller served as superintendent of the Bakersfield City School District before being elected. She was twice elected to the state Senate, serving from 2010 until she was termed out in 2018, and before that, twice to the Assembly, where she served from 2006 to 2010.
