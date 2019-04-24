Four women who have served the community for years have been selected as the 2019 inductees into the Bakersfield City School District Hall of Fame, the district announced during Tuesday's board meeting.
The inductees are: Jean Fuller, former state senator and assemblymember and BCSD superintendent from 1999 to 2006; Rachel Hollis, best-selling author, TV and podcast personality and motivational speaker; Barbara Grimm-Marshall, CEO and founder of the Grimm Family Educational Foundation and co-owner of Grimmway Enterprises; and Deborah Bradford, MSN, RN, PHN, CCHP California Correctional Institute.
The inductees will be honored during an awards banquet on June 7 at the Bakersfield Country Club.
Recipients are former students who are notable for their professional accomplishments and community members who have distinguished themselves by their service to the district, according to a press release.
For more information, visit http://bcsd.com/halloffame. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit http://bcsdhalloffame2019.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.