Bike Bakersfield will host the Full Moon Ride at 7 p.m. Sept. 12, starting at Beach Park at 3400 21st St.
“Bicycling is something that can unite so many in our communities,” said Bike Bakersfield employee Natalie Barrett. “It’s fun, plus bicycling gets you outdoors and meeting new people. In my experience, it’s pretty hard to be grumpy on a bike.”
The ride has been known to attract up to 80 people. Riders of all ages and skill levels are welcome to attend. The ride will follow the Kern River Parkway Trail west, turn south at Cal State Bakersfield and end at The Marketplace at 9000 Ming Ave.
The group is expected to leave Beach Park at 8 p.m.
Lights and helmets are strongly encouraged. Bike Bakersfield staff will be on hand to repair flat tires and address other mechanical issues that could occur.
