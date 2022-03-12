Fuel efficiency a lesser concern in Bakersfield car lots as gas prices jump

The sales manager at Nissan of Bakersfield hasn't been able to keep new electric cars in stock for a while now, but he does have a used 2019 Leaf for sale.
Somehow no one seems interested in it, despite soaring fuel prices lately.
"People still come for the big trucks. They still come for the SUVs," Sales Manager George Lopez said Thursday.
The jump in gasoline prices — up 13 percent in a week at a record average of $5.586 per gallon Friday in Bakersfield — has not shaken Bakersfield's love of big vehicles. Not yet, anyway.
People at local dealerships say even the most recent buyers still head for heavy-duty vehicles with relatively low fuel efficiency. At a time of limited inventory, they say, fuel efficiency has not become a noticeably higher priority.
"They're not on the lot complaining about it. But I know they're talking about it," said Daniel Pantalia, executive general manager of Love Automotive, operator of Bakersfield Mazda, Mitsubishi and Infiniti.
If oil prices stay high long enough, he predicted, consumer behavior eventually will adjust. He noted the steepest of recent fuel price increases have only occurred, for many people, within the last trip or two to a filling station.
"If this continues to go on, I guarantee, I'll have a whole different perspective in consumer outcry in 30 days," Pantalia said. "It's just so early. … People will wait on a car."
Indeed, it happened in Bakersfield after gas prices spiked in 2008, local sales data at the time showed. After fuel settled down again, there was another trend of shoppers going back to lower-efficiency vehicles, which by that point had come down in price.
The president of the California New Car Dealers Association, Brian Maas, said he expects that within weeks shoppers will come in looking for hybrids, plug-ins and conventional vehicles with better gas economy. He saw it in 2008 and 2014 and "I fully expect we'll see similar trends in 2022."
If that happens, his advice to consumers will be to remain patient and shop around, because it can be tough finding a particular car, such as a hybrid or an electric, amid the tight supplies lately.
"You can find them," he said. "You just have to work a little bit harder."
Regional transportation planner Ahron Hakimi, executive director of the Kern Council of Governments, said almost any vehicle for sale these days beats the fuel efficiency of one from the same class from a decade ago.
For his own part, Hakimi said he's in the market for a hybrid truck, a Ford Maverick, that gets 41 miles per gallon. Unfortunately, it's sold out through 2022 and he's having to wait for the 2023 model.
He recalled leasing a Chevy Volt in 2012 and choosing not to renew the lease after three years. The added electricity consumption pushed his power bill into a higher tier of usage, and Hakimi said his expected savings "were not realized."
The director of operations for H&B Auto Group in Bakersfield, Mo Hosseini, said lots of people looking for just the right vehicle may be in for a wait, given that local dealers are already taking orders for some vehicles two to six months out.
Hosseini pointed out that it remains to be seen what will happen in Russia and Ukraine, where war and the U.S. response to it have sent oil prices skyrocketing.
People probably are thinking about buying electric, hybrid or just smaller cars, he said, but "all of this has happened so quickly I think consumers are trying to digest" the news.