The Fruitvale School District board of trustees voted to start the school year with distance learning, according to Superintendent Leslie Garrison.
The board also voted to continue to monitor Kern County's placement on the watch list.
Once the county is removed from the list, the district will have a two-week transition period for reopening, Garrison explained. The district is planning to transition to in-person instruction on a hybrid model, following the California Department of Public Health industry guidance for schools. Garrison said a traditional attendance model will be considered when local conditions and guidelines permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.