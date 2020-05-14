Fruitvale School District has a new superintendent.
On Tuesday, Leslie Garrison was the unanimous choice among the district’s Board of Trustees.
She replaces Mary Westendorf, who is retiring on June 30 after 35 years in the district.
Garrison has most recently served as the district administrator of special programs. She has worked as both principal and assistant principal of Fruitvale Junior High, as well as an adjunct professor at Point Loma Nazarene University.
