 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frontier, Stockdale students win medals at California Academic Decathlon

Frontier High School placed sixth in Division III and Stockdale High finished 12th in Division II at the California Academic Decathlon on Saturday in Santa Clara.

The competition featured 500 of the state's top academic decathletes. There were 19 schools in Division II and 21 schools in Division III. The state divisions were created by team scoring totals from a regional competition in early February.

Coronavirus Cases