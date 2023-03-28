Frontier, Stockdale students win medals at California Academic Decathlon

Frontier High School placed sixth in Division III and Stockdale High finished 12th in Division II at the California Academic Decathlon on Saturday in Santa Clara.
The competition featured 500 of the state's top academic decathletes. There were 19 schools in Division II and 21 schools in Division III. The state divisions were created by team scoring totals from a regional competition in early February.
Frontier, coached by Janie Kwon and Katharina Gutcher, and Stockdale, coached by Gaby Scully, each came away with three individual medal winners.
Frontier's Abbett Xander Monte de Ramos was awarded a gold medal for the highest individual score on the team. Olivia Ussery of Frontier won four medals: a gold in literature, gold in social science, silver in art and silver for individual overall score. Frontier's Natalie Hawkins took home a bronze medal in social science.
Stockdale's Justin Magugat won a gold medal for highest individual score on the team and was part of the 7,000-point club. He also earned a silver medal in mathematics. Stockdale's Nikira Boerger won three medals: a silver in interview, bronze in essay and a bronze in literature. Stockdale's Daniel Esquivel earned silver in interview.