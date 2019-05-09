A Frontier High School science teacher has resigned after she was placed on leave earlier this year after students discovered pornographic online videos in which she was featured, according to the Kern High School District.
Emily Salazar resigned effective April 30, said KHSD Public Information Officer Erin Briscoe.
Several students found the videos in January and began circulating the news on social media, sources said in a previous interview with The Californian. She was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 28.
She had been a teacher at Frontier starting in 2010 and was employed with the district for around 10 years.
Salazar declined to comment for this story.
