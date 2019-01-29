A Frontier High School science teacher was placed on leave Monday after students discovered pornographic videos featuring her online, according to multiple sources.
Several students discovered the videos featuring Emily Salazar last week and began spreading the news on social media, sources said. By Monday morning "the whole school knew," according to a Frontier High parent, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she's heavily involved with the school.
"And I have to tell you, (the videos) are horrific," the parent said of their content. "The videos are bad. They're bad."
The Kern High School District has said Salazar is on paid administrative leave but provided no further comment.
The parent said the videos she has seen show Salazar's face. She said she's positive the person in the videos is the same woman teaching at Frontier.
No students are in the videos, the parent said, and she doesn't believe any crimes were committed.
But she finds the teacher's behavior disturbing.
"I think it's disgusting, especially a high school teacher, risking knowing that her students could see her doing that," she said.
Salazar has been at the school since 2017.
Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Brian Holcombe said the BPD is not involved in the district investigation.
(1) comment
To clarify, what is meant by the videos are "bad." Is this in reference to subject matter or production quality? The article isn't clear on what the parent meant by their statement.
