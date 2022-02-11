Frontier High named Academic Decathlon champs, will represent Kern County in state championships

Frontier High School received the Claude W. Richardson perpetual trophy as the overall team winner of the 41st annual Kern County Academic Decathlon, during a virtual award ceremony this week. Nearly 200 students from 12 high schools participated. Frontier High School will represent Kern County in the California Academic Decathlon scheduled for next month in Sacramento.
Rounding out the top eight teams were: second place, Arvin High; third place, Stockdale High School; fourth place, West High; fifth place, Wasco High School; sixth place, Liberty High; seventh place, California City High; and eighth place, Highland High School.
The Academic Decathlon is made up of 10 events, including art, economics, essay, interview, language and literature, mathematics, music, science, social science and speech. A Super Quiz is also traditionally conducted, however, it was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
Overall individual top scores in this year's Academic Decathlon, by division, were as follow: Honors Division, first place, Lucas Bautista, Arvin High; second place, Justin Mugugat, Stockdale High; third place, Alessandra Ela, Arvin High. For the Scholastic Division, the winners were: first place, Joshua Holland, Frontier High School; second place, Nykolas Kidd, Frontier High; and third place, Brian Escutia, Arvin High. In the Valley Division, the winners were: first place, Abigail Uribe, Arvin High; second place, Jahazariel Constable, West High; and third place, Jaden Rivas, Frontier High.