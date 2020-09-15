Bryan Easter, an assistant principal at Frontier High School, has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Panama Buena-Vista Union School District Board.
"My journey is unique in that I attended schools in the Panama district my entire childhood, taught middle school there for 9 years and am now returning to hopefully serve the district as Trustee during a year when my son is starting Kindergarten," Easter wrote in a statement announcing his candidacy.
According to his website, Easter has endorsements from former PBVUSD superintendent Kevin M. Silberberg and current board president Greg White.
For more information about Easter's candidacy, visit eastertrustee2020.com
