The front doors for City Hall North will be temporarily inaccessible to employees and the public on Tuesday from 8-11 a.m.
According to a news release from the city of Bakersfield, work crews will be performing repair work at the building during that time. The building will remain open, and employees will be able to enter using the side door located on the west side of the building near the visitor’s parking lot on H Street.
The work will also require the closure of two westbound lanes on Truxtun Avenue between Eye and H streets from 6:30-11 a.m.
Signage will be posted in the area to divert traffic, the city said.