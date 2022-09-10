 Skip to main content
FROM THE PUBLISHER: A letter to our valued readers

Two weeks ago today, the September issue of Bakersfield Life magazine was delivered to you, and published online at Bakersfield.com.

It generated a significant number of comments and harsh criticism directed toward our executive editor, Christine L. Peterson, and our newsroom. The comments poured in via email, phone calls and social media. On Aug. 31, Christine dedicated her Sound Off column to this topic.

