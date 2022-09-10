FROM THE PUBLISHER: A letter to our valued readers

Two weeks ago today, the September issue of Bakersfield Life magazine was delivered to you, and published online at Bakersfield.com.
It generated a significant number of comments and harsh criticism directed toward our executive editor, Christine L. Peterson, and our newsroom. The comments poured in via email, phone calls and social media. On Aug. 31, Christine dedicated her Sound Off column to this topic.
The criticism our organization has received for the cover of the September issue results from an unfortunate misconception that I would like to clear up.
The cover photo featuring two local male lawyers was a sponsored placement. It's really that simple. The law firm paid for the privilege of appearing prominently in the magazine. Yes, it was the women's issue — but it was also the edition with paid advertising lawyer profiles. That should have been made clearer.
Journalism in the United States requires a healthy financial foundation. That allows our reporters and editors to serve our community by providing quality, independent, professional journalism — which our news staff does day in and day out.
Inside September's edition you will find quality editorial content that, though largely overlooked amid the criticism, truly shone a spotlight on the stories and accomplishments of women in our community. Our newsroom and freelancers produced these stories and columns free of advertiser influence.
Something else that has been overlooked amid the controversy is that the cover was not an editorial decision made by Christine, who has dedicated more than 25 years of her career to serving our community with quality journalism. She has been personally attacked — as a journalist and as a woman — and I hope it stops.
The cover was an advertising call, and it was my call to sell the cover, one I have made with past issues. It is my obligation to keep revenue coming in to support our journalism products.
That said, I am evaluating other options to serve our valued advertisers. I am committed to no longer offering marketing opportunities on the cover of Bakersfield Life.
— Cliff Chandler, publisher of The Bakersfield Californian and Bakersfield Life