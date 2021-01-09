He’s 70, a survivor of throat cancer who lost his ability to secrete saliva after undergoing radiation treatment. Damage to his throat means he must take all liquids and nutrients through a feeding tube directly to his stomach. He was intubated in the hospital for 53 days in 2012. And yet, he survives.
But that’s not really the story.
The story is that Jim Lackey racked up more than 7,000 miles last year on his bicycle, a common mechanical vehicle that he and his wife, Frankie, believe played a major role in saving his life — and giving him a life worth saving.
“Before he started to ride, he felt like he was just existing — not truly living,” Frankie Lackey remembered.
“He was really sick,” she said. “But he had a fire in him.”
Lackey’s life changed dramatically when he was diagnosed with stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma of the throat in 2003. The Taft native turned Bakersfield resident was given less than a 30-percent chance of survival.
But radiation treatment, chemotherapy and surgery gave him a fighting chance, even as the medical treatments changed the most basic aspects of his life. About a year after the diagnosis, the cancer went into remission.
But the struggle continued. Damage to his epiglottis, a small, movable "lid" just above the larynx that prevents food and drink from entering the windpipe, stopped working.
With food solids entering his respiratory system, a potentially deadly problem, Lackey found himself in the hospital on multiple occasions. It nearly killed him in 2012.
Ultimately, he made the decision to have a feeding tube put in — and to give up eating food for the rest of his life.
“It was my only choice,” Lackey said in the gravelly voice the ordeal has left him.
“The other way put me in the hospital.”
The biggest challenge is family dinners, he said, a time when shared food and shared closeness go hand in hand. It’s a family tradition — a human tradition — that had to change for the retired pipe fitter.
“That was the biggest emotional hurdle to get over for him,” Frankie Lackey recalled.
The biggest physical hurdle was getting back on a bike.
“I used to ride when I was younger, then stopped for quite a few years because of work and family, like most people,” Lackey said. “Then, when I got sick and I realized that I may never be able to ride again — that it may be something I may never be able to do ...”
He remembered the freedom he felt being on a bicycle on the open road, the wind in his face, his body doing the work and the bike responding like some sort of human-mechanical poetry.
“I felt that if I ever get through this illness, if I fight this off, if I get through it and I get the opportunity at all to get on some type of bike, then I’m going to do it,” he said.
He started with a three-wheeler, riding short distances of only a block or block and a half. Soon he started riding farther, but there was another problem. As soon as he would sit up in the seat of the three-wheeler, he would pass out.
He thought it was his heart. But that wasn’t the problem.
“The doctor told him he had the heart of a 25-year-old,” Frankie Lackey said.
As it turned out, he wasn’t getting enough salt. The answer was two Gatorades a day. It was that simple — and he never looked back.
“It’s been a struggle, a worthwhile struggle, for something that I loved that I wanted back,” Lackey said. “I wanted to ride a bike. I wanted to ride it the way I used to ride it. Me, on a two-wheel bike, on the road.”
Last year was a revelation.
“He’s on the bike path every day,” said Jim’s brother, Steve Lackey. “When I started riding with him, I couldn’t keep up.”
He’s amazed by his brother’s record of 7,000 miles in 2020.
“I rode 2,200 miles, which I thought was pretty decent,” Steve Lackey said, laughing.
All three Lackeys give a lot of credit to Kerry Ryan, the owner of Action Sports in Bakersfield, for providing advice on training regimens, nutrition and equipment.
“Jim is phenomenal,” Ryan said of Lackey. “He’s all ears and smiles when he comes in.”
Ryan said riding 7,000 miles a year is equivalent to the training regimen of a 20-year-old Category-3 racer.
“It’s just so cool,” he said.
Even a serious crash in early 2020 couldn’t stop Lackey.
“He had road rash from his ankle to his eye,” his wife recalled. “He’s 70! The doctor had to cut him out of his outfit.”
And he broke two ribs.
Ryan saw the front wheel of Lackey’s bike.
“You should have seen it,” Ryan said. “It looked like a can opener had been taken to it.”
But for the cycling enthusiast, it didn’t matter.
“He was back on that bike within 10 days,” Frankie Lackey said.
Yes, she worries about his safety on the bike out there in the world. But deep down, Frankie Lackey knows how much it means to her husband, emotionally and physically, to fly through the outdoors, living not in yesterday and not for tomorrow, but in the present, in the eternal moment.
Lackey has plenty to live for: a beautiful wife who has been with him every step of his illness and recovery, his three adult sons and five grandchildren.
“This year, I’m going to enjoy riding even more, because this is my passion,” Lackey said. “It’s what I love to do. And to be able to do it again after being as sick as I was, and still dealing with the ravages of the so-called ‘cure for cancer,’ I’m able to pedal my way through that and through the rest of my life.”
Tomorrow is the first day of the rest of his life, and you can bet a sizable chunk of it is going to be lived on two wheels.