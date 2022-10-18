From 'Buttonwillow to Boron:' Kern libraries distribute spray that saves lives

Saving a life with the application of a simple nasal spray sounds fairly easy — although it's probably not.
This week, the Kern County Library system joined forces with Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services to make it easier.
"A lot of our library branches are serving those vulnerable areas that may be at higher risk (for opioid overdose)," said Fahra Daredia, marketing and promotions associate for the library system.
So beginning this week, Narcan, a naloxone nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is now accessible through the Kern County Library's naloxone distribution program.
"Anyone can come in — any age group — and get the Narcan spray," Daredia said.
It's a deadly problem many people don't want to talk about. But as opioid-related deaths have multiplied in recent years, public health officials and those who work in drug recovery services have said making Narcan more widely available could help save lives.
One spray up the nose can awaken and stabilize a person whose lips may be turning blue, or whose breathing has become shallow or stopped altogether.
"It's readily available at all library locations throughout Kern County," Daredia said. And at no cost.
Library staff has received training on the use of the spray, and the boxes — each have two doses — contain instructions.
First, you have to be able to recognize the symptoms of opioid overdose: Look for slow, shallow, irregular breathing or none at all. Snoring, gurgling, blue or ashen-gray lips, pale, cold, clammy or sweaty skin.
Use verbal or physical stimulation to try to rouse the individual: Speak firmly, call their name, if possible, or use a knuckle to rub their sternum.
If they don't awaken, call 911, or have someone else call.
Administer the Narcan or naloxone by placing the nozzle all the way into the nostril.
Then, depress the plunger all the way with your thumb.
Administer the second dose three minutes later, if the initial dose yields no response.
The dose takes the opioid from the person's brain and replaces it with the Narcan. It's not harmful, even if the person is not suffering from an overdose.
In many cases, the patient's response is immediate, but they may experience confusion or display combativeness after they come to. So step back.
Fatal overdoses from opiates rose 90 percent between 2019 and 2020. And that rate of growth appears to be holding.
A significant portion of that growth is from fentanyl and related drugs, and many doses are now marketed illegally in counterfeit pill form made to look like a physician-prescribed medicine.
More recently, fentanyl has been reportedly laced in sweets or other snacks at some local schools, and given to unwitting students.
Mitchell Patel, public information officer with Kern Behavioral Heath & Recovery Services, said their department "is proud of our partnership with the Kern County Library."
Kern County is a very large county, geographically, he said.
"Our libraries are in every corner of our county," he said. "From Buttonwillow to Boron, our libraries are there."