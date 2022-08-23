 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Friends, fans in shock over death of local steel guitar legend Larry Petree and wife, Betty

It wasn't supposed to end like this for local steel guitar master and Bakersfield Sound legend Larry Petree and his wife of nearly 50 years, Betty Petree.

"At this moment, I'm not sure exactly what happened," Laurie Sanders, Larry Petree's cousin, told The Californian on Tuesday.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases