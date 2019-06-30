The Kern County Wool Growers Auxiliary hosted the 82nd annual Sheepman’s Picnic inside the Kern County Basque Club on Sunday — and baa was it good.
A lamb barbecue lunch was served to attendees, who also enjoyed a full bar, raffles, live music, dancing, games for children as well as the 9th annual Sheepherder Bread Baking Contest.
The longtime tradition for local sheepmen celebrates a job well done.
"The way they started this picnic was that all the sheep families and sheepmen got together through the county, kind of like a celebration for the end of the year," said Frankie Iturriria, vice president of the Auxiliary.
"Our crop was gone and we look forward to next year. It was a way for everyone to get together and have a celebration, giving thanks to God for all the blessings we got and to bring in all our friends and everyone that helped out throughout the year," Iturriria said.
Over eight decades, while the celebration at the Union Avenue venue might have grown, the reasons behind it stayed the same.
"It’s the end of the year. Everybody ships their lamb off and the major work was done," added Ben Ansolabehere, president of the Auxiliary.
The money raised from this event is reinvested locally.
"We have a local association and we just use the money we raise and put it toward events," Iturriria said.
The group also makes its presence known yearly at the Kern County Fair, by donating food and money to charities, and they get together for meetings to protect their industry in case any issues arise.
“Our association helps the industry out. We’re a unified voice," said Ansolabehere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.