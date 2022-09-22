Friday at the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair, Friday, Sept. 23
HOURS: 4-11 p.m.
Thursday is Senior Day • Free admission and parking for seniors 62 and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. at the Main Plaza Stage. Gates open to the general public at 4 p.m.
Regular adult admission: $12
Child admission: $5 for ages 6-12, free for children 5 and younger
Military: Free entry with military ID
Parking: $10
ENTERTAINMENT:
Lil' Bit Country, 1 p.m. • Main Plaza Stage
Monster Trucks, 6:30 p.m. • 805 Grandstand Arena • $10, $15 for box seating
Ohio Players and The Emotions, 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free • Seating first-come, first-served
For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 286,398
Deaths: 2,5340
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 273,186
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.25
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 9/22/22
