Friday at the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair, Friday, Sept. 24
HOURS: 10:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. (except seniors)
Friday is Senior Day • Gates open at 9 a.m. for seniors age 62 and older. Admission and parking is free for seniors until 4 p.m.
Regular Adult Admission: $12
Child Admission (6-12): $5
Child Admission (5 and younger): Free
Military: Free entry with military ID
Parking: $10
• Opening ceremonies begin 10 a.m. at Main Plaza Stage
• Commercial buildings open at 10:30 a.m.
ENTERTAINMENT:
Rock Bottom Boys, shows at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. • Main Plaza Stage • Free
Michael Ray, 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free • Seating first-come first-served
NOTE: The fair will be closed on Monday, Sept. 27 and Tuesday, Sept. 28
For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.