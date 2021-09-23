You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday at the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair, Friday, Sept. 24

HOURS: 10:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. (except seniors)

Friday is Senior Day • Gates open at 9 a.m. for seniors age 62 and older. Admission and parking is free for seniors until 4 p.m.

Regular Adult Admission: $12

Child Admission (6-12): $5

Child Admission (5 and younger): Free

Military: Free entry with military ID

Parking: $10

• Opening ceremonies begin 10 a.m. at Main Plaza Stage

• Commercial buildings open at 10:30 a.m.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Rock Bottom Boys, shows at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. • Main Plaza Stage • Free

Michael Ray, 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free • Seating first-come first-served

NOTE: The fair will be closed on Monday, Sept. 27 and Tuesday, Sept. 28

For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.

Coronavirus Cases