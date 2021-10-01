Friday at the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair, Friday, Oct. 1
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Sean Kingston • 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
PRCA Rodeo: 7:30 p.m. • Grandstand Arena • $10-$15
KC Loop: Great American Duck Races • 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m.
D.A.T. Krew: 4:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Natrell Dotcom: 5:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Left of Centre: 7 p.m., 9 pm., Frontier Stage
Mariachi San Marcos: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Kupido: 8:30 to 11 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Mento Buru: 10 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Magic with Gus Flamingo: Main Plaza Stage
NOTE: The Kern County Department of Public Health Services recommends all visitors wear a mask at indoor venues at the fair.
For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.