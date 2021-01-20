A Fresno woman has been arrested on suspicion of a slew of alleged human trafficking charges in connection with a Bakersfield resident, police said. The 17-year-old victim has been recovered and reunited with her family.
Javonna Lewis, 22, of Fresno was arrested on Jan. 15 with the assistance of the Fresno Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. Lewis was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of torture, kidnapping, human trafficking with force, pandering of a minor and penetration with a foreign object with force.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Montgomery at 326-3870.