The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of charges related to prostitution after an undercover operation, according to a police report.
The report says that at approximately 9 p.m., Thursday, BPD detectives conducted the undercover operation related to an online advertisement for prostitution within the city of Bakersfield.
As a result of the investigation, James York, 20, and Aleissa Ybarra, 18, both of Fresno were arrested.
York was arrested on suspicion of pimping and pandering, as well as resisting arrest.
Ybarra was arrested for solicitation of prostitution.
