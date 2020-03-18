The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno announced several major updates Wednesday afternoon to its response to coronavirus, including the indefinite closure of all Catholic churches in the diocese and a strong recommendation that funerals be postponed.
The news release was accompanied by a message from Bishop Joseph V. Brennan in which he said: "... our homes can be and ought to be places where faith flourishes through family prayer, through the reading of the Scriptures, through a home-bound commemoration of the Stations of the Cross, a recitation of the Holy Rosary or, above all, making a spiritual communion among many other possibilities."
He ended the message saying: "Be patient and kind to one another. Above all, keep those suffering from the virus and those who care for them in your good prayer. Pray for this beautiful Diocese of ours, too. Lift up a prayer or two for me once in a while. Know that you remain in mine."
The diocese announced these updates:
- Catholic schools, including preschools, will remain closed indefinitely. Distance learning will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. All fundraisers are canceled until further notice. For additional questions, call the Office of Catholic Education, 559-488-7420.
- All churches, missions and stations will be closed indefinitely, including all grounds and facilities, halls and meeting rooms.
The Diocese will provide notification at least seven to 10 days in advance of the date when celebration of Mass will resume, along with other parish activities.
Information, resources and links to online Masses through a partnership with The CatholicTV Network and local diocesan productions can be found at www.dioceseoffresno.org. Also, the diocesan television station, KNXT, will remain on the air at least through May.
Funerals should be postponed. A graveside service with the option of a Memorial Mass at a later date is strongly recommended and should be attended only by the immediate family. If a funeral Vigil and Mass does take place, the same restriction regarding attendees applies. Immediate family includes: spouse, parents, grandparents and siblings of the deceased only.
Counties or cemetery districts within the Diocese of Fresno may implement more restrictive guidelines that will have to be followed.
Ministers to the sick should take precaution if they choose to attend to a sick parishioner and should not do so if they are in an at-risk categories of people susceptible to coronavirus. Priests should consider only visiting sick parishioners who are seriously ill or in danger of death.
Social Services such as Catholic Charities and parish-based programs and ministries to provide food for those in need will continue with the appropriate protective measures in place. The collection and distribution of clothing donations and other items should be suspended for the time being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.