A mineral fire located in western Fresno County near Coalinga grew to over 10,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, causing significant smoke to enter the central and southern part of the San Joaquin Valley.
According to a news release from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, the smoke is expected to impact Kern County residents. A health caution has been issued and will remain until the fire is extinguished, which may not happen until late next week, the control district said.
PM pollution can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, the control district said. The news release added that Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with PM exposure. Those with respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution, the control district said.
Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move indoors to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed, the control district said.
Residents can use the District’s Real-time Air Advisory Network (RAAN) to track air quality at any Valley location by visiting myRAAN.com.
For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call the local District office at 392-5500.
