The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gotten two new female African elephants.
The zoo said 24-year-old Nolwazi and her 9-year-old daughter Amahle came to Fresno on Tuesday from the Dallas Zoo. The both initially came from a rescue organization in Swaziland in 2016.
With the addition of the new elephants, the zoo said it now has a total of four.
“We have been looking to grow our African elephant herd,” said Amos Morris, deputy director/chief operating officer at the zoo, “Having Nolwazi and Amahle join enables us to do that and, hopefully, have successful family group with we hope will be breeding in the future.”
The Dallas Zoo team will stay in Fresno for a few days to help with the transition, according to Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
