French Fire now 22 percent contained

The French Fire was reported Saturday to be 22 percent contained, and it has burned some 23,764 acres in the Lake Isabella area.
The fire, which started Aug. 18, is being managed by the California Interagency Incident Management Team 12, coordinating with the Bureau of Land Management, Sequoia National Forest, and Kern County Fire Department in Unified Command.
There is to be a livestreamed community update at 6 p.m. and shared on the Kern County Fire Department and Bureau of Land Management Facebook sites.
California Water Service, which provides water to the area, said customers in Wofford Heights and eastern Split Mountain (those in the Homestead and Lake Properties tracts) who return to the area should flush their tapes to move water that has been stagnant in pipes. That should take care of any taste or odor issues caused by water sitting unused, the utility said in a news release.
Cal Water said the systems in Wofford Heights and eastern Split Mountain are safe to use.
Cal Water will give a bill credit on upcoming bills for those who were under the mandatory evacuation. The credit is to account for the time residents were not allowed to be in their homes, water used to wet down their properties prior to the evacuation, and flushing.
“Our hearts break for the devastation in our community, and our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the French Fire,” local manager Jon Yasin said in a news release.
Cal Water’s western Split Mountain customers, which includes those between 1928-2686 Evans Road and west of that — also called Zone 1, are under a do-not-drink/do-not-boil advisory issued after the fire destroyed the Cal Water station serving their area, the nes release said.