French Fire grows to 14,773 acres, with 15 percent containment

The French Fire expanded by 1,473 acres on its sixth day, according to a midday report from an interagency management team monitoring the blaze.
The fire has now scorched 14,773 acres near Isabella Lake and is only 15 percent contained, with 906 personnel on scene, the report said.
The destruction has spread at such a pace that the American Red Cross has opened a second shelter. In addition to Woodrow Wallace Elementary School, evacuees are now being aided at Kern Valley High School. Both buildings are on the same campus, located at or near 3340 Erskine Creek Road.
Late Sunday, fire crews were successful in keeping the fire west of Rancheria Road, away from Alta Sierra.
Crews worked on Sunday to construct a handline near Wagy Flat Road. Crews also extended the handline at Sawmill Road to better control the fire.
A handline is a streak of terrain where fuel has been removed. It is one of the primary methods of controlling a wildfire.
Increased fire activity was reported near Shirley Peak and Shirley Meadows, the report said. However, the fire was successfully kept south of Old State Road.
Humidity was expected to drop Monday, with warmer than usual weather conditions.
As of Monday afternoon, Highway 155 at Evans Road to Glennville was closed. All roadways within the evacuation area north and west of Wofford Heights Boulevard through Burlando Road were also closed.
Kern County Animal Services is assisting with sheltering companion animals. They are located at the evacuation center.