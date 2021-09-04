French Fire continues to burn

The French Fire was reported Saturday to have burned 25,895 acres and is 43 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
A total of 1,016 personnel are assigned to the fire, which began Aug. 18 west of Lake Isabella.
Fire officials reported on Facebook that smoke was more visible Saturday as burnout operations were conducted from Cedar Creek to Basket Pass Road to improve the effectiveness of the fireline.
The Forest Service also issued these updates:
• Crews continue to mop up along the north side of the fire. A structure group is patrolling and mopping up around infrastructure within the fire's interior, including Alta Sierra, Shirley Meadows, the Shirley Peak communication hub and the Southern California Edison 66kV sub-transmission lines north of Highway 155.
• Crews are securing the containment line along Basket Pass Road from north of Basket Pass to Evans Meadow on the south side of the fire.
● The east side of the fire is "looking very good," fire officials wrote. Firefighters were mopping up, patrolling and looking for any heat that could threaten the line.