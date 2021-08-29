French Fire continues burning Sunday; containment grows to 26 percent

The French Fire continued burning Sunday, and is reported to have burned some 24,920 acres since it started Aug. 18 west of Lake Isabella.
The fire is 26 percent contained, fire officials reported Sunday evening, and 1,614 personnel are assigned to the fire. It has been determined to have been human-caused, fire officials reported.
"The fire is exhibiting extreme fire behavior due to dry fuel conditions, gusty winds and long-range spot fires," according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.
The fire is being managed by California Interagency Incident Management Team 12, coordinating closely with the Bureau of Land Management, Sequoia National Forest, and Kern County Fire Department in Unified Command.
Go to this Kern County Fire Department site for an interactive evacuation zone map: https://bit.ly/38jmW6S
The U.S. Forest Service news release reported that:
• The southwestern area of the fire continues to be active, backing down the Basket Pass Road, filling in Little Poso Creek Saturday. Crews and engines are working to hold the fire along Basket Pass Road and Rancheria Road. Active fire behavior was likely in Evans Flat on Sunday.
• The west side of the fire experienced little growth Saturday. Moving north, the fire continues to back very slowly. Firefighters with support from aircraft have been working spot fires and have tied handline and dozer line into the rocks at Black Mountain. Structure defense remains for resources including the Shirley Peak communication hub and the Southern California Edison 66kV sub-transmission lines north of Highway 155.
• The east side of the fire remained relatively quiet Saturday and crews were able to get some good depth in mopping up, allowing the evacuation order impacting the Isabella Heights and Wofford Heights communities to be downgraded to an evacuation warning.