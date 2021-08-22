French Fire burns more than 13,000 acres

The French Fire has burned more than 13,300 acres and was at 10 percent containment Sunday evening as it chews through grass, brush and timber west of Lake Isabella, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
More than 800 personnel are battling the fire, which started Wednesday.
Fire information officials said that firefighters were able to take advantage of relative humidity Saturday night, making an impact with night-flying aircraft on a spot fire north around Alta Sierra and in the southwest region near Woodward Peak. The aircraft were expected to work again Sunday night.
"Crews and engines continue working on control lines on Old State Road to keep the fire from impacting the Wofford Heights community," a fire news release said. "Structure protection work remains in Highland, Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Slick Rock, and Dutch Flat communities.
"The overall strategy to contain the fire is to continue building containment line from the east end of the fire towards the west into higher elevations. Heavy equipment and hand crews will continue scouting for opportunities to construct back-up contingency containment lines to meet that objective."
Go to ReadyKern for current evacuation orders and warnings.