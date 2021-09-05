French Fire 52 percent contained Sunday

The French Fire was 52 percent contained and had burned 26,493 acres as of Sunday, according to the incident management team on the fire.
A total of 1,112 personnel continue to be assigned to the fire, which began Aug. 18 west of Lake Isabella.
Evacuation orders remained in effect for these communities: Keysville, Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Slick Rock, Wagy Flat, Black Gulch, and the area around Fulton Peak south of Windmill Tree Peak (the ranch land area).
A temporary closure is in place for the Keysville Special Recreation Management Area due to wildland fire danger, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The incident management team said very dry conditions are predicted into the next week. Light terrain-driven winds are expected each day, with westerly winders around 20 mph. Relative humidity is forecast to be in the teens during the day with poor recovery at night.