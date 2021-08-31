French Fire 40% contained as firefight turns a 'corner'

The French Fire has grown to 25,643 acres and was 40 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Interagency Management Team.
Containment has jumped almost 14 percent since Monday, the largest one-day containment increase since the wildfire began Aug. 18.
“While the fire has been destructive, our firefighters have worked tirelessly and preserved many communities in the Kern River Valley and I believe we have turned a corner and are working toward full containment,” Kern County Fire Department Chief Aaron Duncan said.
Containment lines continue to hold and there has been minimal expansion of the fire on the northern portion of the blaze. Most growth occurred on the northwest side, but that activity is not a threat to control the fire, according to the management team. Flames have not crossed containment lines created to prevent the fire from spreading in that direction, said James Wettstaed, a public information officer for the management team.
The area around Wofford Heights was expected to have been fully secured by the end of Tuesday, said Chris St. Pierre, the operations section chief with the management team. He added that Evans Flat experienced some spot fires sparked by flames within the Poso Creek area.
Red Cross spokeswoman Taylor Poisall said five individuals were staying at the evacuation shelter at Woodrow Wallace Elementary School at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The center offers services from the Kern County Animal Services, Central California Animal Disaster Team, county Behavioral Health, Victims Chaplain Association and more, Poisall said.
About 754 people have been evacuated because of the French Fire, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
Keyesville, Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Slick Rock, Wagy Flat and Black Gulch are under evacuation orders. Regions under evacuation warnings include Wofford Heights, Pala Ranches, Isabella Highlands, Hungry Gulch and Dutch Flat.