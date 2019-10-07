Ten rail cars of a westbound BNSF freight train derailed between Tehachapi and Keene about 3 p.m. Monday, tying up the tracks in both directions.
The incident tore up about a quarter of a mile of track. The cause is under investigation.
Railroad accident recovery crews were en route to clean up and make repairs.
