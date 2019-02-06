A freeze warning remains in effect until Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to drop from 27 to 32 degrees in most rural areas, according to the weather service.
The cold temperatures can impact vegetation and exposed water pipes could burst, according to the weather service.
Pets and livestock feel the cold, too, so make sure they have a warm shelter.
