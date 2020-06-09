Members of the public are invited to drive by the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday to receive a free yard sign to show support for St. Jude.
The house, built by John Balfanz Homes, is located at 2817 Tara Leigh Drive in the Montana Ridge community in southwest Bakersfield.
Participants who reserve a $100 ticket may win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house and other prizes, such as the Last Chance prize, a $10,000 shopping spree courtesy of Mor Furniture For Less, while also supporting the children of St. Jude battling cancer and other deadly diseases.
The winner will be announced June 24 live on KBAK-KBFX Eyewitness News.
For tickets. call 1-800-385-9134 or visit any Valley Strong Credit Union.
For more information, visit dreamhome.org or call 1-800-385-9134.
