The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield will host a free, one-hour webinar at noon Wednesday about government disaster-loan programs including funding options written into the new, $2 trillion federal stimulus bill.
The federal stimulus has more than $349 billion in funding for small businesses, the SBDC noted in a Monday news release about the webinar, titled “Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis.”
The presentation is the third in a weekly series providing updates on critical funding and other resources available to business owners. To attend, register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief3.
The SBDC emphasized it remains available for free, one-on-one consulting to assist owners of small businesses. It said new and existing businesses can go to www.csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for help.
