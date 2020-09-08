The director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center will provide updates and tips Wednesday on the government's response to economic damage caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
At a free, one-hour webinar set to start at noon, Director Kelly Bearden expects to discuss federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, including how businesses can apply for forgiveness. There will also be information on the local Kern Recovers PPE program and federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
To register in advance, go online to www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief26.
