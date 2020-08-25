Guidance on how small businesses can make the most of federal recovery programs is on the agenda of a free hour long webinar set to start at noon Wednesday.
Led by Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, the teleconference is expected to touch on the U.S. Small Business Administration's latest guidelines regarding the sale or exchange of collateral equipment for business owners who have received federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Among other topics expected to be discussed are forgiveness of federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, business reopening guidelines and personal protective equipment available through the local Kern Recovers loan program.
Participants are advised to register ahead of time at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief24.
