Tips for helping employees avoid pandemic-related burnout will be discussed during a free, hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
Event host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, plans to speak with author and speaker Lorna Kibbey, owner of Lorna Kibbey Leadership Solutions, about five ways business owners can keep their workers motivated during the pandemic.
Bearden also expects to provide updates on various government assistance programs available to businesses.
Register in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief36.