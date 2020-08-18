A free webinar starting at noon Wednesday will address business topics including how soon organizations that received federal money through the Paycheck Protection Program might want to file for loan forgiveness.
Host Kelly Bearden, head of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, also plans to discuss Kern Recovers PPE and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs. He is also expected to offer insights on business reopening guidelines and other matters related to the pandemic.
Register in advance for the one-hour webinar at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief23. For information on other resources available through the SBDC, such as one-on-one consulting, go online at www.csubsbdc.com.
