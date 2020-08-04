A possible second version of the federal relief package known as the Paycheck Protection Program will be discussed Wednesday as part of a free noon webinar put on by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
The hour-long online event will be led by SBDC Director Kelly Bearden, who also plans to deliver updates on the existing PPP program as well as a potential expansion of the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Bearden's talk will mark the 21st installment of his weekly series titled “Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic.” Participants are urged to register ahead of time at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief21.
